PROVO, Utah -- From 1886 to 1960, when patients died at the Utah State Hospital, unclaimed remains were buried in unmarked graves at the Provo City Cemetery.

A monument dedicated on October 10 recognizes their lives, their deaths, and restores their names. It can be found in the cemetery’s southwest quadrant.

