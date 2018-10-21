× Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into U-Haul van in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a U-Haul van in Sandy Sunday evening.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near 9700 South and Wasatch Boulevard.

A 71-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling behind a U-Haul van when the van made a left turn. Gray said the motorcyclist collided with the U-Haul and suffered critical injuries.

The parties involved have not yet been identified. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.