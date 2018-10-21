× Man accused of attacking five girls as they portrayed zombies outside theater in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was booked into jail after police say he assaulted five teenage girls who were portraying zombies outside of a theater in Park City last month.

According to a statement of probable cause, the incident occurred September 22 outside of the Egyptian Theatre at 328 Main Street in Park City.

One girl said the man threatened her, saying: “if you touch my daughter I will punch you” and then punched her in the face. Another teen said she saw the man push two girls down the stairs before he shoved her down the stairs as well.

Another victim said the man told the group “if any of you touch me I’ll F— you up” before he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her down the stairs.

Police say all five victims were with Odyssey Thriller and were portraying zombies outside of the Egyptian Theatre when the attack occurred. The victims were checked out by medical personnel and found to have suffered minor injuries.

The man was later identified from a photo. The documents state Drew Stephen Hyde, 56, was booked into jail and faces five counts of child abuse involving physical injury as a class A misdemeanor.