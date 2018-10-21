Dear Utah: Donovan Mitchell posts video letter to fans ahead of Jazz home opener

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell expressed his appreciation for his fans ahead of the team’s home opener Friday.

“Dear Utah: From the moment I stepped off the plane as a 20-year-old kid, you’ve been behind me,” the video posted to YouTube begins. “And I’m still a kid, just one year older and a whole lot more grateful.”

Mitchell goes on to express his gratitude for the highs and lows he’s had with the team, and the experiences he’s enjoyed with fans.

No. 45 has captured the hearts of Utah fans for his performance on the court, and for his acts of kindness around the community. Mitchell has donated backpacks and T-shirts to local students, helped a man pay for a cell phone repair and performed other good deeds since he came to the Beehive State.

Mitchell and the Jazz will play their home opener Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT.