3 Questions with Bob Evans: RSL Captain Kyle Beckerman talks soccer, success

Real Salt Lake team captain Kyle Beckerman always knew he wanted to be a professional soccer player.

It's what he dreamed of growing up in Maryland, and while he hardly played his first two years in Miami—his preparation, talent, and work ethic began to pay off midway through his second season with the Colorado Rapids.

Now, after 11 years in Salt Lake City and numerous international appearances, he has become a soccer icon. Recently Beckerman joined Fox 13’s Bob Evans’ for 3 Questions:

There is a perfect storm that comes about in a professional athlete's career where their preparation, their talent, their work ethic all starts to come together: Did you recognize that in Colorado? And what did that feel like for you when you realized the stars were truly aligning for you? How important is a soccer academy to young players coming up who want to play professionally, and what does it ultimately mean to the fans? You've played professional soccer for 18, 19 years now: 11 years here in Salt Lake. Where do you want to go, what do you see yourself doing? How long do you want to keep playing?

See the video below for the extended interview with Kyle Beckerman: