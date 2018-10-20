× President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence visit Elko to support Republican political candidates

ELKO, Nev. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited Elko, Nevada Saturday to support Republican political candidates in the state.

“I am thrilled to be right here in Elko with you,” Trump said. “Thousands and thousands of proud American patriots!”

Trump spoke in support of Republican incumbent Dean Heller, who is fighting against Democrat Jacky Rosen for one of Nevada’s United States Senate seats.

Trump encouraged Nevada voters to cast their ballots during early voting, which began Saturday.

The President also touted the recent successes of the Republican Party and his administration, saying American unemployment rates are at an all-time low, and incomes are at an all-time high.

“Here in Nevada, personal incomes have reached an all-time high, congratulations,” Trump said.

Trump said Heller’s challenger Rosen was indebted to the Democratic establishment and opposed the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“A vote for wacky Jacky is a vote to hand control of Congress over to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” Trump said.

President Trump has been traveling across the country the past several weeks, to rally up support for Republican candidates in multiple states. Before coming to Elko, he held a rally in Mesa, Arizona.