Man in serious condition after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – An injured man has been taken to a local hospital after firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said a fire broke out just after midnight at a residence at 321 West and 400 North in Salt Lake City.

Crews were able to put out the blaze within 15 minutes. They also found a man in the yard that appeared to have burns.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Fire investigators said they are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at about $200,000.