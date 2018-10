Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Fox 13's Kelly Chapman emceed the annual American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk Saturday morning.

The first year of the walk started with about 600 people. Currently in its 13th year, thousands join the walk at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City every year.

Registration for the walk started at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The walk started at 9 a.m. with closing ceremonies at 10:30 a.m.