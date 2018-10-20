× At Utah’s first cannabis conference, vendors and attendees are wary of state-backed medical marijuana compromise

SANDY, Utah — Some carried signs that said, “I’m a patient not a criminal.” Others lounged in bean bag chairs covered in bright green fabric with cartoonish marijuana leaves. A few bought books on “The 420 Gourmet” and “Marijuana Botany.”

There were rows of vendors, too, selling balms and oils and syrups made from hemp. Experts led panels on cannabis use for pain management and the myths of medical marijuana. Hundreds of people came to listen.

Utah Cann, held Friday and Saturday in Sandy, was the state’s first-ever conference on cannabis. It was big and bustling and, at times, smelled a little strange, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

And it came just weeks after state lawmakers and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced their behind-the-scenes work on a medical marijuana compromise that will be considered during a special session next month. The proposal will override whatever voters decide on Proposition 2, the cannabis ballot initiative, from which it has already appeared to erode support.

Click here to read the full article from The Salt Lake Tribune.