Assistant Brigham City Police Chief hospitalized after suffering ‘atastrophic aneurysm’ during fitness test

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The Assistant Chief of the Brigham City Police Department is in critical condition after suffering two aneurysms while performing an annual physical fitness evaluation.

The Brigham City Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday that during the physical fitness standards test on Thursday, Assistant Chief Dennis Vincent collapsed after suffering from “a catastrophic aneurysm” and a stroke.

Vincent was taken to the Brigham City Community Hospital, and was then airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital’s Neuro Critical Care Unit (NCCU), police said.

An emergency brain surgery was conducted to stop bleeding, the post stated. During the surgery, doctors located a second aneurysm in Vincent’s brain. As of Saturday, Vincent was still in the hospital in critical condition.

“Everyone who knows Dennis knows what an amazing man he is,” the Facebook post stated. “We love him and want him back healthy and whole again. We ask that you please keep Dennis and his family in your prayers during this extraordinarily difficult time.”