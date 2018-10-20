× 4 water district board seats open as terms near expiration

ST. GEORGE – As water issues continue to be a concern both regionally and locally, four seats on the Washington County Water Water Conservancy District’s Board of Trustees are slated to expire at the end of the year. The St. George News reports.

A notice of upcoming vacancies for the four positions on the board of trustees was announced by the Washington County Commission earlier this month. Those wishing to serve on the board need to contact the County Commission office no later than Nov. 15. The commission will consider the appointments during a meeting Dec. 2.

Water district board positions are appointed by the County Commission; board members are countywide representatives who oversee district activities. Daily operations are overseen by district employees, including General Manager Ron Thompson, who answers to the board.

Current board members include Washington County Commissioner Zachary Renstrom, businessman Ed Bowler, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson, rancher Howard Bracken, Ivins Mayor Chris Hart and Hurricane City Councilman Kevin Tervort.

