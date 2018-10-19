× Utah Jazz go big during first half against Golden State Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz led against the Golden State Warriors, who are the defending NBA champions, during the first half of their first home game of the season Friday night.

The Jazz led 81-69 in the first half and hoped that they could keep the lead going into the final two quarters.

During the first half, the Jazz eclipsed 80 or more points in a half for the fourth time in the team’s history, Jazz PR said in a tweet.

With 81 points in the first half tonight, the Jazz have eclipsed 80+ points in a half for the fourth time in team history (Last: 83 – 2nd half vs. SAS – 3/27/87, 83 – 2nd half vs. MIL – 1/27/90 and 80 – 1st half vs. GSW – 12/26/89) #TakeNote #TeamIsEverything — Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) October 20, 2018