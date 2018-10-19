Utah Jazz go big during first half against Golden State Warriors
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz led against the Golden State Warriors, who are the defending NBA champions, during the first half of their first home game of the season Friday night.
The Jazz led 81-69 in the first half and hoped that they could keep the lead going into the final two quarters.
During the first half, the Jazz eclipsed 80 or more points in a half for the fourth time in the team’s history, Jazz PR said in a tweet.
