UHP responding to crash involving semi on SR-40 with ‘multiple fatalities’

Multiple people were killed in a crash on State Route 40 in Wasatch County Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol stated around 12:30 p.m. they are responding to a crash with multiple fatalities near mile marker 10 on State Route 40, which is in Wasatch County near Jordanelle Reservoir.

Troopers stated the crash involved a Jeep and a semi that collided. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.