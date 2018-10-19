This little mama is now ready to be babied herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Em... she's a sweetheart teacup chihuahua.

She has a natural mothering instinct. When she was rescued from a hoarding situation in Taylorsville, she was nursing puppies, at least two of them were not ones she gave birth to. But she was being a good mama.

Now she's ready to get some babying herself.

At just four pounds and two years old, Em is the perfect lap dog.

She knows how to use the doggie door and is great with other dogs and cats.

Em's adoption fee is $400.

Hearts4Paws is going to be at Petco in South Jordan on Saturday, October 20 from 1 - 5 p.m.

For more information please visit: www.hearts4paws.org.