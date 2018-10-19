Summit Vista is now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summit Vista opened its doors on October 2, and their first residents moved in on October 10.

Summit Vista is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.

It's called "empowered aging", because of Summit Vista's amenities, access to healthcare, and focus on wellness. It all sets seniors up for success in their senior years.

The clubhouse and first residential building are now open. The clubhouse includes all the features you'd expect of a luxury resort including:

Gourmet restaurants

All-season covered lap pool

Event space to host family

Full salon and spa

Fitness and yoga studio

Art studio

Healthcare services

