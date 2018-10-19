Raw honey enhanced with electrolytes and mixed with real foods for flavoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wasatch Nectar is Utah raw honey harvested and packaged locally and enhanced with electrolytes and mixed with real foods for flavoring. Each flavor was chosen for its health benefits.

The honey contains electrolytes: sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. It never is heated or filtered and it has no added sugars, preservatives or artificial ingredients.

Wasatch Nectar is a healthy alternative to jams and syrups.

The company is owned by Kristen Moffatt, a Registered Dietitian and athlete. She says with cold and flu season approaching, her honey products are the perfect addition to teas for re-hydration. The honey packets are also ideal for a healthy on-the-go snack.

For more information, please visit: WasatchNectar.com.