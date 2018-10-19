One killed after car crashes into semi head-on in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – One person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital after a driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck a semi head-on near Duchesne Thursday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred Thursday just after 11 p.m. on State Route 40 near mile marker 85, which is near Duchesne.

Troopers say a passenger car was traveling westbound when the driver suddenly veered into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a semi truck that was hauling double tankers.

The semi continued for a short distance after the crash and ignited, though the trailers it was hauling were undamaged.

The driver of the passenger car was killed on impact. A passenger was taken to Uintah Basin Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the semi was not badly injured and was not transported.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

It was not clear what caused the driver to veer out of his or her lane of travel.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.