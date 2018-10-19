Middle income Utahns bear brunt of state and local tax burden

(KSTU) — The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy released a report showing how every state and the District of Columbia use tax policy in regressive and progressive ways.

Their conclusion: all but five states and the District of Columbia have regressive systems, meaning they favor the wealthy over middle and/or low-income earners.

While Utah is among the regressive states, you’ll see in the report above their Utah does is less regressive than most states.

Our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune first covered this report here.