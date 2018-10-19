× Mega Millions jackpot reaches second largest in history; $1 billion

EVANSTON, Wyo. — It was all about the big dreams Friday afternoon, as people lined up for a shot at Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot.

“If you win you got to bring me steak. I want lots a good steaks,” laughed Lewis Wehner as he pet his “lucky dog” Red.

“You miss 100 percent of the shots that you don’t try so,” said lottery player Becky Wehner.

Employees say winner hopefuls had been filing in their store since 9 a.m.

“Asking me how it works. How do you play it? What does draws mean? What does lines mean,” says Maverick employee Christi Gilmore

According to USA Mega, 1, 2, and 28 are the most common numbers drawn this year, but everyone has there own number selecting tactics.

“There were numbers for birthdates, for the day I met my fiance…,” says Mega Millions player Danny McGraw.

But even if you don’t win, it’s fun to dream right?

We had a sailboat once, and we’d like to get another sailboat to get us to Hawaii, so I’d get a nice sailboat,” Lewis Wehner said