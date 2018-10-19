× Man behind Jazz Bear mask since 1994 let go by team

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who has portrayed the Utah Jazz Bear since 1994 has been let go by the team.

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen reported Friday that Jon Absey was fired by the Utah Jazz.

“The Jazz Bear will continue to be one of the most iconic mascots in the NBA,” Jazz spokesman Frank Zang told the Salt Lake Tribune. “Out of respect for its character, which is separate from any employee every associated with it, we have never discussed it’s identity. We do not discuss individual personnel matters.”

The team confirmed another performer will be wearing the Jazz Bear costume for Friday night’s home opener vs the Warriors.

