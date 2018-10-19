× Kristin Chenoweth to join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for 2018 Christmas concerts

SALT LAKE CITY — Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be pairing her talents with Utah’s celebrated Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square this Christmas season.

According to a press release issued Friday, Chenoweth will be the featured guest and narrator for Christmas concerts scheduled for December 13, 14 and 15.

Chenoweth will perform with the choir along with the Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square.

“Kristin Chenoweth is larger than life; I just hope the Conference Center can contain her performance,” stated Ron Jarrett, president of the Tabernacle Choir. “We have a very special concert planned to showcase her tour de force talents, which will ring in the Christmas spirit in an unforgettable way.”

The concerts will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Complimentary tickets are available starting Saturday at 10 a.m. MDT through this link.

Patrons can request up to four tickets and will need a “My LDS Tickets” username and password for that process. The press release encourages those hoping to secure a ticket to create their username and password ahead of Saturday’s ticket availability. They note tickets will not be available by phone or in person.

Click here for more on the announcement.