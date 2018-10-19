× Family displaced, two dogs killed during house fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A family has been displaced and two dogs were killed following a house fire in Tooele Friday.

According to Chief Rick Harrison with Tooele City Fire, a structure fire was reported in Tooele near 1400 N. and 300 E. at 2:11 p.m.

Harrison said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy black smoke coming from the home.

Four adults and one child were evacuated from the home and were displaced by the fire, Harrison said. One dog survived, but two others died during the incident.

Harrison stated that the fire started in the kitchen, and caused around $12,000 in damage. It took crews a short time to put out the fire.

The Red Cross was called to aid the family after they were displaced by the fire, Harrison said.