Elko police, residents prepare for visit Saturday by President Trump

ELKO, Nev. — Residents and officials from Elko are preparing for a visit by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Saturday.

Trump and Pence are traveling to Nevada to raise support for Republican political candidates in the state. This will be the first time the President has made an appearance in Elko.

The Elko Police Department released the following list of items that have been banned from the rally:

Parking and shuttle information for the rally can be seen below: