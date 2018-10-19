Easy pulled pork recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you make a delicious pulled pork with just four ingredients? Yes you can!

Dan Phelps from Learning to Smoke stopped by The PLACE with his mouth-watering recipe.

Ingredients

1 pork shoulder (5-7 lbs)

1/4 C spicy brown mustard

4 Tbsp rub

Optional: Dr Pepper for spritzing

Instructions

1. Preheat grill/smoker to 275F with indirect heat, using smoking wood of your choice

2. Place pork shoulder on cutting board and apply spicy brown mustard, then the rub

3. Move pork shoulder to grill/smoker and cook for about 10 hours, spritzing on occasion with Dr Pepper

4. Remove when pork hits between 195-203F internal temp

5. Rest for 20-30 minutes before shredding

Here' the link to the recipe: http://www.learningtosmoke.com/easy-pulled-pork/ on the Learning to Smoke website. You can also follow Dan on social media: @learningtomoke.