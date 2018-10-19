Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

1 Medium sized butternut squash

1 small carrot

1 medium yellow onion, rough medium dice

3 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 cups vegetable stock

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp pumpkin spice

⅓ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 F. Peel and deseed the squash. Peel and rough chop your carrot cut into similar size shapes as your squash. Rough chop the onion into medium dice chunks about ½ inch.

Put the chunks of squash, carrot, onion, and garlic on a cookie sheet. Lightly oil with olive oil and season generously with cinnamon, pumpkin spice and salt. Bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly golden brown and soft to the touch.

In a large stock pot bring your vegetable stock to a light simmer on med/low heat. Once heated drop in the roasted vegetables and blend using an immersion blender. If you prefer a smoother soup blend well.

Season mixture with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, pumpkin spice and salt to taste. To sweeten the soup add your maple syrup of choice and your brown sugar.

To finish the soup slowly add the heavy cream while mixing until smooth and light. Taste and season to your preference of sweetness or saltiness. Enjoy.

