Brigham City Police warn of potentially baaad traffic ahead of annual sheep drive

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police in Brigham City are warning residents to be on the lookout for sheep Friday as they travel around town.

The annual fall sheep drive will occur Friday, and Brigham City Police say “….If you happen to be on the road near them during that time, please be careful.”

The sheep will be herded down Sardine Canyon, taking the 200 South Exit to 600 East. From there the herd will travel down 600 East to 600 North, then down 600 North and across Main Street to Water Lane. From there they will travel out to State Route 13 and proceed to Corinne.

While police provided the planned route and said the drive would take place Friday, exact details on the time for the drive were not posted.