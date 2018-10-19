Advocates spreading awareness on prevalence of domestic violence during month of October

SALT LAKE CITY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates across the country are sharing statistics on how many people experience domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have been victims of some sort of physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.

Experts say just being informed can help put an end to violent trends.

KBER’s Casey Baird joined us on Fox 13’s Live at Four to share his first-hand experience with domestic violence and an event happening this weekend to spread awareness.

Watch the video above to hear Baird’s experience with domestic violence.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.