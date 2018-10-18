Where you could get your product pitched to millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a great product, but don't know where to go to get it noticed?

There's an event coming up on Friday, October 26 at the Academy Conference Center on Main Street in Brigham City.

Part of the event is FREE to the public - a Pop-up and Pitch event from 5 to 7 p.m. That's where entrepreneurs can "pitch" for an opportunity to feature their product on the Home Shopping Network before an audience of millions of viewers.

At the same event in the morning there is businesses training.

Want to get more information or register? Call 435-919-1295 or visit Shopmainstreetamerica.com.