Where to Get All this Ski Gear for $99

Snow has already dusted our mountains, so if you're planning to ski this season, you better gear up! And Utah Ski Gear at 600 E. 9400 S. in Sandy, wants to get you outfitted for $99!

For that price, you get boots, bindings, skis and an adjustment. That's not a rental price, that's the purchase price!

But there are rentals for all sizes and skill levels, as well as products for sale ranging from socks and goggles, to pro skis!

Owner Travis Moise says after ten years of teaching skiing, his wife and him began selling skis from their garage in 2011. Each year their business, services, and expertise grew. So in 2016 they opened the full-service store you see now, a beautiful, log-cabin style building right on 9400 S.

You can check out their offerings, as well as make an appointment for a boot and ski-fitting, at www.utahskigear.com.