Two sets of human remains found on Utah-Arizona border

Police along the Utah-Arizona border are investigating two sets of human remains that were found in the desert.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday the remains were found in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge, just south of St. George.

“On Monday, dispatch received a call of human remains found and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the area. With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team, a thorough investigation of the area has been conducted over the last four days,” the office said in its statement.

Evidence was taken to the FBI’s crime lab for identification.