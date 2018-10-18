This is How a Real Consultation at Utah Pain Relief Institute Goes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perhaps it's your back...or your knee...or maybe that aching shoulder that's been giving you trouble? Dr. Robert Bean at Utah Pain Relief Institute says that your own stem cells can be used to heal that pain! So we followed one Utah woman, Celia, to her free consultation to see what to expect.

Celia met with Dr. Bean in the warm, inviting offices at Utah Pain Relief Institute. After some questions, a brief physical exam and some x-rays, Dr. Bean determined that she was a good candidate for the stem cell procedure.

Celia will go through the procedure, and check in with us in the next segment to tell us how it went, and how it is helping her pain.

If you'd like more information about stem cell therapy, you can go to mystemcellusa.com or call 801-327-9336.