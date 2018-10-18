The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Utah is Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still time to register for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Utah. It's Saturday, October 20 at Liberty Park. Join at MakingStridesinUtah.org now.

Cidne Christensen, American Cancer Society Community Development Director, says being active is one great way to cut down on your risk of developing cancer. About one in 5 cancers diagnosed in the United States each year are related to physical inactivity, excess alcohol consumption, body fatness or poor nutrition and could be prevented.

The American Cancer Society recommends people adopt a physically active lifestyle, get to and maintain a healthy weight, eat a healthy diet and focus on plant sources, and if you drink alcohol, limit consumption.

Here are some ways you can achieve a healthy diet:

Choose beverages that help you keep a healthy weight

Eat smaller portions of high calorie foods

Select vegetables, whole fruits and other low calorie foods

Minimize processed meat and red meat - choose fish, poultry or beans as alternatives

Eat at least 2 1/2 cups of fruits and vegetables each day - add a banana to your cereal, have some applesauce or carrots for a snack, load your sandwich with veggies, steam or cook vegetables with dinner

Choose whole grains

You can find more than 100 healthy and delicious recipes in The American Cancer Society's new Healthy Eating Cookbook by Jeanne Besser. The book also includes kitchen tips, shopping ideas and healthy substitutions.

One of those recipes was made by Chef Jeff from Smith's on The Place:

Greek Pita "Taco"

1 c. chopped lettuce or lettuce mix

10 pitted kalamata olives

1/2 tomato

1/4 cucumber

1/4 c. shredded or chopped carrots

3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

1 tsp. chopped fresh dill, optional

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, olives, tomato, cucumber, carrots, feta and dill.

In a bowl, combine the oil, vinegar and celery seeds. Drizzle the dressing over the salad to lightly coat and stir gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Microwave the pita on high for 10 seconds or until warmed. Split it around the edges into two large rounds and place it rough side up. Spread each piece with hummus (store bought works fine). Top with half of the salad. Fold the pita in half and eat like a taco.

Smith's Food and Drug Stores has been a great partner of the American Cancer Society. It is a flagship sponsor of the making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk as well.