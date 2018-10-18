St. George Police seek help locating missing child

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police are asking for help locating a young boy reported missing Wednesday night.

Police have limited information but say the child is 3 or 4 years old and was reported missing from his residence in downtown St. George.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was wearing checkered shorts and no shirt. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300. The boy is pictured in the Facebook post embedded below: