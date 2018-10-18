× Salt Lake City ranked #7 in the country for ‘speed-demon’ drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — A company that helps people find the best auto, home and health insurance, among others, recently released a report having to do with an aspect of driving that can seriously impact auto insurance costs: speeding.

Specifically, QuoteWizard analyzed self-reported data on driving infractions, including speeding tickets, from users across America in 2017. QuoteWizard then ranked 25 cities from most to least “speediest,” with Salt Lake City coming in at the number seven spot. The higher the ranking, the higher the rate of speeding tickets per driver.

Neighboring Boise, Idaho came in at number three, but the city with the speediest drivers in the country is Wichita, Kansas. The website referenced the 2017 Wichita Police Department report, which saw 37,531 “moving citations” — down 22.3 percent from 2016.

Check out the other 22 cities that made the list here. You can also check out QuoteWizard’s list of “Best and Worst Drivers by City” for this year (FYI, Salt Lake City ranked 10 out of 75).