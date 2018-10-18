Roads open in Diamond Fork area after Pole Creek Fire

SALT LAKE CITY — The Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has rescinded closures in the Diamond Fork area, originally made during the Pole Creek Fire.

In a press release, the Forest Service said all area, roads and trails north of Highway 6 are now open, along with Loop A in the Diamond Fork campground. However, there is no water or garbage pickup available in the campground, so campers are asked to pack-out what they pack-in.

The Forest Service also gave a list of roads and areas accessible to hunters and other visitors in the Mount Nebo area:

Santaquin Canyon to Trumbolt day-use site

Mona Pole road, until the intersection with Mount Nebo Scenic Byway

Mount Nebo Scenic Byway is open on the south end from the Forest boundary to the intersection with the Mona Pole road

Pole Creek road is open until the end of the road, with access to the Haystack Hill area

Salt Creek road to Cottonwood campground

Some closures are still in effect. See the map below to see all current closures.