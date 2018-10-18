Roads open in Diamond Fork area after Pole Creek Fire

SALT LAKE CITY — The Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has rescinded closures in the Diamond Fork area, originally made during the Pole Creek Fire.
In a press release, the Forest Service said all area, roads and trails north of Highway 6 are now open, along with Loop A in the Diamond Fork campground. However, there is no water or garbage pickup available in the campground, so campers are asked to pack-out what they pack-in.
The Forest Service also gave a list of roads and areas accessible to hunters and other visitors in the Mount Nebo area:
- Santaquin Canyon to Trumbolt day-use site
- Mona Pole road, until the intersection with Mount Nebo Scenic Byway
- Mount Nebo Scenic Byway is open on the south end from the Forest boundary to the intersection with the Mona Pole road
- Pole Creek road is open until the end of the road, with access to the Haystack Hill area
- Salt Creek road to Cottonwood campground
Some closures are still in effect. See the map below to see all current closures.