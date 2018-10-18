Rifle hunt for deer begins in Utah Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's deer season for rifle hunters begins Saturday and ends October 28, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants hunters and others enjoying the outdoors to have a safe experience.

The "any legal weapon" deer season kicks off Saturday, and conservation officer Trevor Doman stopped by the Fox 13 Studio Thursday to discuss the rules and regulations surrounding the hunt as well as general safety tips.

See the video above for his remarks, and visit the DWR's main hunting page for complete information about dates and rules for the various hunting seasons in the Beehive State.