Police arrest two women for questioning in death of two Idaho infants

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Two women booked into the Box Elder County Jail are wanted in Idaho for questioning concerning the death of twin infant boys.

Cache County detectives originally spotted the two women, Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia traveling in an unmarked car. The two women had been previously flagged by Utah’s Statewide Information and Analysis Center, which issued a message to Utah law enforcement officers to try and locate Miller and Tapia.

After locating Miller and Tapia, Cache County detectives followed them through Sardine Canyon and contacted Utah Highway Patrol Troopers, who met detectives in Brigham City to assist in detaining the two women.

Miller and Tapia were taken into custody without incident. They were booked into jail for a methamphetamine trafficking warrant and will be extradited to Idaho to be questioned regarding the suspicious death of twin infant boys on October 12. They are not considered suspects in the deaths of the twin boys at this time.