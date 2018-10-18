× Medical helicopter responding to crash in Lambs Canyon; two lanes of EB I-80 closed

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At least one person was seriously injured and two lanes of eastbound I-80 are closed after a crash in Lambs Canyon Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash around 6:40 a.m., stating the two left lanes of eastbound I-80 are closed at mile post 136 in Lambs Canyon.

Dispatchers tell Fox 13 two people were injured in the crash, and the Utah Highway Patrol says at least one person is seriously injured and will be transported to a hospital via medical helicopter.

No further details about the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.