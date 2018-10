Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't need to spend a lot to impress your guests with your Fall decor!

Local flower farmer Heather Griffiths showed us how to make beautiful Fall-inspired centerpieces using flowers that are growing right now outside your front door!

Heather showed us what plants to look for, and how to forage them ethically (and legally!). She also gave some useful tips for adding in objects like pumpkins, squash and leaves!

Visit www.wasatchblooms.com for more info.