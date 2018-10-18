Get the recipe for Fasolakia (Greek stewed green beans with slow cooked beef)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Geoffrey Patmides from The Local Greek joined The PLACE with a Greek dish called fasolakia. That is a stewed green beans with slow cooked beef. It is a very traditional dish in the fall and winter seasons.

Ingredients-

(Beef)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

4 pounds beef short ribs, cut between the bones into 2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons plus 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 large onion, sliced

3 ounces tomato paste (half of a can, about 1/4 cup)

1 cup Belgian dark ale

1 cup chicken stock (preferably homemade) or water

6 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

(Stewed green beans)

2 lbs green beans

1 onion diced

2 cans crushed tomato

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 cups beef stock

1 cup chopped mint

1 bunch chopped parsley

4 -5 potatoes cut into 1/2 inch pieces

6 garlic cloves minced

1/2 cup oregano

3/4 cup lemon juice

2 bay leaf

1 cup olive oil

Heat olive oil in a stock pot, sweat onions and garlic.

Add the rest of ingredients and cook till green beans are soft.

In a pressure cooked add olive oil, sear short ribs on each side, few min each side

Remove all short rib, add onions and garlic and sautéed , add tomato paste.

Then add remaining ingredients adding short ribs back. Cook for 50-60 min

Or until tender. Deglaze with beer and add short ribs and drippings into the green beans.

Visit The Local Greek at 3673 West 13400 South in Riverton or at www.Thelocalgreek.com