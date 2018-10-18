Funding Our Future: 3 Steps to Avoid Big Winter Expenses

Winter is just around the corner, so it's time to start preparing for cold weather. Home damages and repairs can be a major financial burden. Often, we can do simple steps that require time or a small investment to prevent major expenses down the road.
David Sant of Cyprus Credit Union stopped by with a couple of easy things you can do to prepare for winter and save money.
Clean out and maintain gutters and roof.
• Gutter build up can lead to ice dams in the winter This can cause leaks and damage to the inside of your home
• Clear out the gutters of debris
• Check for sections that are damaged or missing
• Ensure your downspouts are running away from the foundation.
• Inspect the roof for missing shingles or other damage.
• A lot of companies offer these services for minimal costs, can prevent major costs in the future.
Become more energy efficient
• Invest in smart thermostats
o Can be scheduled based on when you are in the house
o Can be managed from your phone
• Examine windows and doors
o Check frames and casings for leaks or holes
o Test/replace the weather striping on the door
• Add more insulation
o Warm air rises, focus on the top part of your home, like the attic
Open a HELOC to help prepare to cover major expenses
• HELOC is a line of credit that allows you to use the equity in your home for unexpected expenses
• Works similar to a credit card where you have a limit and use it as needed
• Interest rates are much lower than credit cards
• Go to cypruscu.com to schedule a meeting with a HELOC specialist
