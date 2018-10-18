Funding Our Future: 3 Steps to Avoid Big Winter Expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is just around the corner, so it's time to start preparing for cold weather. Home damages and repairs can be a major financial burden. Often, we can do simple steps that require time or a small investment to prevent major expenses down the road.

David Sant of Cyprus Credit Union stopped by with a couple of easy things you can do to prepare for winter and save money.

Clean out and maintain gutters and roof.

• Gutter build up can lead to ice dams in the winter This can cause leaks and damage to the inside of your home

• Clear out the gutters of debris

• Check for sections that are damaged or missing

• Ensure your downspouts are running away from the foundation.

• Inspect the roof for missing shingles or other damage.

• A lot of companies offer these services for minimal costs, can prevent major costs in the future.

Become more energy efficient

• Invest in smart thermostats

o Can be scheduled based on when you are in the house

o Can be managed from your phone

• Examine windows and doors

o Check frames and casings for leaks or holes

o Test/replace the weather striping on the door

• Add more insulation

o Warm air rises, focus on the top part of your home, like the attic

Open a HELOC to help prepare to cover major expenses

• HELOC is a line of credit that allows you to use the equity in your home for unexpected expenses

• Works similar to a credit card where you have a limit and use it as needed

• Interest rates are much lower than credit cards

• Go to cypruscu.com to schedule a meeting with a HELOC specialist

