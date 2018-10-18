Do you know where the sweetest bakery in Utah is?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nigh-Time Donuts in Tooele has been named the Sweetest Bakery in Utah by Dawn Foods in its annual Sweetest Bakery in America Contest.

The bakery is owned by Lacy Fors, and has been a part of the community for more than three decades. It's known for fresh handmade donuts, made from scratch bagels, sweet flaky pastries and fudgy brownies as well as fruit parfaits and healthy protein balls.

They also offer GF DF V banked donuts as well (gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly). Nigh-Time is also planning on adding sugar-free and low carb options in the coming weeks.

And just in time for Halloween -- you can get daily flavor specials like Frankenberry and Boobery donuts.

Nigh-Time is planing a celebratory customer appreciation event on November 10 - so mark your calendars!

The bakery always offers discounts to military, veterans, first responders and teachers.

Find more at www.nightimedonuts.com.