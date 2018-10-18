Beef Skillet Burritos

1 lb. ground beef
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup water
1 cup prepared salsa
1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans
2 burrito size flour tortillas, cut into 1” strips
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
1/3 cup sour cream
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the first 8 ingredients (through garlic powder) with salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until beef is browned and no longer pink. Drain. Add water, salsa and beans. Stirring frequently, cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.
Stir in the tortilla strips and shredded cheese. Remove skillet from heat. Top with cilantro, green onions and sour cream. Serve immediately.
