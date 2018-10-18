Beef Skillet Burritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup water

1 cup prepared salsa

1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans

2 burrito size flour tortillas, cut into 1” strips

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1/3 cup sour cream

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the first 8 ingredients (through garlic powder) with salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until beef is browned and no longer pink. Drain. Add water, salsa and beans. Stirring frequently, cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

Stir in the tortilla strips and shredded cheese. Remove skillet from heat. Top with cilantro, green onions and sour cream. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council