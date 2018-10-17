Where to Get Recreational Vehicles for Close to Cost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We heard that Parris Motors is having an end-of-season Super Sale, so we went out there to explore some of the deals!

FOREST RIVER NO-BO

No Boundaries- exceptionally light weight, versatile travel trailers towable by both 4 cylinder and 6 cylinder tow vehicles. Perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, No Boundaries, with industry leading ground-clearance, larger diameter tires, and nimble suspension system, will allow you to explore and set up camp in places that would otherwise be inaccessible. Additionally, the upscale interior focuses on thoughtful, useful design with ample storage and an ergonomic and refreshing living space. Lengths range from 12` up to 25` and are attractively equipped with both familiar standard equipment as well as fresh features for a truly unforgettable adventure.

16.7 model

Easiest tow in class- under 3500 lbs

Fully self-contained

Dinette slide

Rear kitchen

Wet-bath

19.5 model

Under 3500 lbs

Dinette sild

Drybath

Walkaround queen

SHASTA OASIS- AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL SINCE 1941

The Oasis has all you need for an impressive home base. A full galley kitchen with a 3 burner cooktop, residential 60/40 sink, a 6 cubic foot refrigerator, and a 6 gallon gas DSI water heater. Outside there's pass-through storage, and front diamond plate rock guard to make your life easy. When it's finally time to sleep, enjoy the comfortable 60" x 74" queen bed, with reading lights and wardrobes. Oasis from Shasta is the value leader for all your travels!

25RK

Rear kitchen- large fridge, pantry.

Living area slide

Walk around queen

Dry bath with tub

5300 lbs

Travel Lite- Falcon 21RB

Ultra-lite trailer- only 2800 lbs towable with most SUVs

Rear Dry Bath

Dinette slide

6-cf Refrigerator, Electric Tongue Jack w/ Battery, 32' TV with Indoor/Outdoor Mounting Brackets, Exterior Marine Grade 'Kicker' Entertainment System w 'Kicker' Indoor Speakers, Fantastic Vent in Bath, Blacked Out Wheel Package. Electric Side Awning, Front Stabilizer Jacks, Stainless Steel Microwave, , Custom Stitched Leatherette Dinette Cushions, LED Illuminated Entry Steps, Custom LED Interior Accent Lighting, Color LED Exterior Bullet Lights,

STARCRAFT 20F4

With an EX 20 F4 pontoon boat from Starcraft, you know you're getting the best quality on the water, and all for a great value. 4 fishing seats, a livewell, and ample space make this pontoon boat the perfect place to kick back and enjoy some fishing.

Yamaha 90 Horsepower 4 stroke outboard

INCLUDES PREMIUM FISH PACKAGE WITH DUAL LIVE WELLS BOW AND STERN, INCREDIBLE SOUND SYSTEM WITH AUXILIARY INPUT FOR PLAYBACK DEVICES, USB INPUT, FULL BIMINI TOP, TOW-ABLE RATCHET TRAVEL COVER BY DOW MARINE, MASSIVE STORAGE THROUGHOUT, REAR 5 STEP ALUMINUM LADDER, FRONT AND REAR ACCESS DOORS, HUMMINGBIRD FISH FINDER, TILT STEERING WHEEL, HIGH BACK HELM BUCKET SEAT WITH FOLDING ARMRESTS, SUPERIOR ULTRA GUARD VINYL, DURABLE STAIN RESISTANT FLOORING.

Dual Axle trailer

2018 STARWELD FUSION 18 DC

INCREDIBLE FISH/SKI/FAMILY BOAT WITH EVERYTHING YOU CAN IMAGINE. ORDERED WITH THE INCREDIBLE BULLET PROOF YAMAHA 150 HORSEPOWER 4 STROKE OUTBOARD LEGEND. THE STARWELD BOATS HAVE A FULLY WELDED CONSTRUCTION DESIGN WITHOUT RIVETS.

Equipped with an abundance of lockable rod storage and deluxe moveable fishing seats huge casting decks, massive livewells, all vinyl floors

Yamaha 150 - 4 stroke

