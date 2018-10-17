× Tamara Vaifanua joins Fox 13’s Good Day Utah team

SALT LAKE CITY – KSTU-TV FOX 13, The Tribune Broadcasting-owned FOX affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced veteran news anchor and reporter Tamara Vaifanua will be joining Utah’s top-rated morning newscast, Good Day Utah, beginning Monday, Oct. 22.

Vaifanua, a native of Taylorsville, Utah and a graduate of Southern Utah University, started at FOX 13 in 2010. Her journalism career also includes positions at KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, KCSG-TV in St. George, Utah, KUSI-TV in San Diego and KLBC-TV in Laughlin, Nevada.

“Throughout her career, Tamara has demonstrated a strong commitment to community-centric journalism,” said FOX 13 News Director Marc Sternfield. “She knows how to find stories that truly impact people, and is constantly findings ways to connect with viewers.”

Vaifanua will anchor the first hour of FOX 13’s 5 1/2-hour-long weekday morning newscast and file reports for later newscasts.