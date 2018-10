× Small earthquake shakes Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah — A small earthquake was reported about 30 miles west of Garland Wednesday morning.

The US Geological Survey states the 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck about 28 miles west-northwest of Garland, which is Box Elder County.

The earthquake was recorded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Earthquakes less than a magnitude of 3.5 do not generally cause damage or injuries.