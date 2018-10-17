× Police seek suspects in theft of firearms from pawn shop

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield police were notified of the theft of two firearms from a pawn shop Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, four males entered Instant Cash and Loan on 437 N Main Street in Clearfield around 3 p.m. One male pawned a chain saw while the other three looked at firearms on display in the store.

While an employee assisted the man pawning a chain saw, another man reached around the counter displaying handguns, took a handgun and concealed it on his person. Police said a second man then grabbed a rifle and concealed it in his clothing.

The four men then fled the business and drove off. Police identified the stolen firearms as a Bushmaster M4, .22 caliber rifle and a Springfield XDM .40 caliber handgun.

Clearfield Police have identified three of the four male suspects and advise people the suspects are armed and dangerous. They were last seen driving off in a white 2013 Volkswagen Passata, license plate F305KL.

If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Call Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806, or 911.