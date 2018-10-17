× Police ask for help locating missing man in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – Police in Brigham City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person and say they are concerned for his welfare.

The Brigham City Police Department said 25-year-old Nikolas Allen was last seen in the Tremonton area driving a black Subaru Forester with Utah license plate E901LZ.

Tremonton Police Chief Kurt Fertig said nothing indicates that Allen is endangered but they are concerned about his mental state.

Allen’s family reported him missing, saying he has disappeared before. They said he could possibly be in the Brigham City or Mantua areas but do not know where else Allen may have gone.

Any information on Allen’s whereabouts can be reported to the Box Elder Communication Center at (435) 723-5227.