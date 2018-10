Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your children don't have to be left out of the fun... Mystery Room Salt Lake City offers a pop-up mystery room for them!

Kids have to find six gems of virtue and place them around the "Heart of Enchantments".

Xagmorth the evil witch stole the magic from the heart, and now it's dead and lifeless and may remain so if the gems aren't found.

Can your kids unravel the clues and find the gems before it's too late and the magic is lost forever?

If you'd like to learn more visit: mysteryescaperoom.com.