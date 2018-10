Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic that uses hair-thin strokes to create eyebrow shape, color, density, and thickness based on a person's personal preferences and what is complimentary to their face.

This provides a very natural look compared to permanent cosmetics and/or tattooing.

Alyssa Johnsen, a microblading artist joined The PLACE with tips on how to choose the right brow, long term care and how to choose the right microblading artist.

